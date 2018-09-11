Little Karusha Govender stole the show when president Cyril Ramaphosa finally made good on his promise to visit the Chatsworth community, at the Nelson Mandela Youth Centre on Saturday, 8 September. Govender wrote a heart-warming message of support which caught the president’s attention.

He was accompanied by Chairperson of the African National Congress (ANC) in KZN Sihle Zikalala, Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhin and Mike Mbabuyakulu Coordinator of the ANC. The president says he felt it was befitting for him to have made the address at this venue, considering its history with the late former President Nelson Mandela. “Madiba personally donated resources towards the building of this centre. His was an unwavering love for the human race was unquestionable. He loved humanity so deeply. He did not flinch

when it comes to community upliftment programmes,” said Ramaphosa.

The meeting was part of the ruling party’s Thuma Mina Campaign. Ramaphosa says government wants to deliver a South Africa that will give people a better life. The president outlined a number of issues in Chatsworth, including rooting out crime and corruption. His visit was also in conjunction with the murder of nine-year old Sadia Suhkraj, who was killed in a botched hijacking in May.

No rain could stop the president, he walked 5km in the rain on Saturday in KwaMashu before heading to Chatsworth