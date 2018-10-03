Hundreds of residents are gathering at the Shallcross Community Hall, to make a change at today’s (Wednesday, 3 October) Ward 71 by-elections, despite gloomy weather conditions.

Leading parties have come out in their numbers to encourage voters to make a change by voting.

Some voters said that they want change and are hoping that it will be done. Victor Wallace from Shallcross, said, “I was not very excited to vote, but I am voting for change. I am hoping that my vote will make a change.”

Another resident from Havenside, Miss S Rajpally, said that there is a lot of division but the election is going well. “So far the election seems fair, with the bad weather we cannot predict but we will only see what happens later,” she said.

IFP MPL, Narend Singh, said that the voters have come out strong. “We are expecting large crowds to come through during the course of the day.”

Another positive response comes from ANC candidate, Previn Vedan, who said, “So far the votes have been good and I am happy about the outcome thus far.”

DA’s candidate, Fatima Ismail, said that she is confident that the voters will keep Ward 71 blue and white. “I am coming from the Bottlebrush voting station, and I’m so pleased with the support that we have been receiving,” she said.

MF candidate, Jonathan Annipen, said that he is confident of the success of the election. “The voting has been good a lot of people were visiting the tents at the voting stations. This Ward deserves a candidate who is strong, who is able to deal with the complex issues that this community is facing,” he said.

The position for the Ward 71 Councillor became available earlier this year when MPL Sharon Hoosen was promoted to the DA Legislature.

The results are expected to be released later on tonight.