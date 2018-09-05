Chatsworth Sporting Club who beat favourites, Elite Academy, are to be crowned 2018 Shesha Junior T20 champions.

Batting first, Chatsworth Sporting scored a commanding 163/5 off their allotted 20 overs. The opening batsman, Mikaylen Kistna, batted superbly for his match winning 72 runs.

Kistna controlled the innings by putting the bad balls away and accumulating runs as he played a perfect knock. He was well-supported by Sporting’s most consistent batsman in the tournament, Shalin Naicker, who scored 26 valuable runs.

“Some superb team bowling saw a strong Elite Academy team restricted to 134/9. The Chatsworth Sporting team fielded brilliantly and showed their hunger for success. It was a great team effort that saw Sporting win the match by 29 runs and be crowned champions. The tournament was a huge success for Chatsworth Sporting and there were some fantastic performances for the home team which augurs well for the season ahead,” said Jason Sathiaseelan of Chatsworth Sporting Club.

Meanwhile, ACA beat Reservoir Hills for the Under 15 title, winning the final by four wickets. In the Under-13 final Elite Academy were crowned champions, beating Reservoir Hills and in the Under- 11 final, Reservoir Hills hub beat Elite Academy ensuring all four teams won a title.

Chatsworth Sporting are looking forward to the third instalment of the Junior T20 Bash next year. Chatsworth Sporting has affiliated teams in the Under-9, Under-11, Under-13, Under-15, girls and senior divisions. Sporting is the only Chatsworth team in the premier league.

Anyone interested in joining the club can contact Jason on

083 459 0329 or Balan on 083 639 5934.