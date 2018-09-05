Tickets are R100 and are available on Computicket and at any Checkers. For more information call 086 191 5800 or 072 515 3537.

Some of the biggest names in KZN comedy will come together for the first-ever Chatsworth Mixed Masala Comedy Show taking place at the Rajput Hall on Saturday, 8 September. The hilarious star-studded lineup features comic heavyweights Muthu Murugan, Masood Boomgaard, Meshantan Naidoo, Daryl Williams, Mo Vawda, Logie Naidoo, Felicia Pillay and Shechem Pillay.

The one-night-only festival of funny is an unmissable event that is sure to have the audience rolling in the aisles with laughter. King of comedy, Muthu Murugan, will take centre stage in his home town, and always promises to bring bags of unforgettable gags, witty one-liners and great crowd interaction. A crowd favourite for more than three decades, Murugan performed all over the country, entertaining thousands of fans with his showmanship and larger-than-life comic personality.

This show will be a rare chance to catch the in-demand legend on a Durban stage. Another highlight of the night is sure to be Masood Boomgaard, fresh from his recent tours of Australia, Dubai and the UK. Boomgaard is best known for his unique comedic take on current affairs and trends, tackling a variety of topics from politics and sport to the economy and relationships. He also often uses the stage to reflect on his childhood and experiences growing up in a mixed race family.

Boomgaard performed with some of the best in the business across the country and has a few solo shows under his belt. His most recent show, ‘Joker’, was released on DVD. Also, he recently appeared on Comedy Central. Boomgaard recently performed his show ‘African Indian’ on London’s West End and received rave reviews.

Politician turned comedian, Logie Naidoo another popular name on the festival lineup, will bring, what became his signature, laid back style of joke telling to the stage. Viral video and Facebook sensation, Meshantan Naidoo, of Straight Choons with Meshantan Naidoo, also features, promising an array of gags on cultural life.

Also, lookout for Mo Vawda. Vawda’s nice-guy persona made him a hit with comedy fans who took to his self-deprecating humour focused on married life, the struggles of modern parenting and international travel. Vawda is a regular on the club comedy scene and on national stages. He is also a talented accent artist and beat boxer, an art he incorporates into his comedy. Rising comedy stars, Daryl Williams, Felicia Pillay, and 10-year-old sensation, Shechem Pillay, also feature. Williams is the winner of the 2017 Comikaze National Comedy contest and is a regular on club comedy stages. The Wentworth native offers hilarious storytelling and

laugh-out-loud punchlines. The Pillays are exciting new-comers to the scene and are ones to watchout for in the future. The Chatsworth Mixed Masala Comedy Show takes place on Saturday, 8 September, at the Rajput Hall at 8pm.