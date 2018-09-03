Port Shepstone surfer Heather ‘Fergie’ Clark has returned as the reigning champ. She represented Ugu and successfully defended her Masters 2017 title at the Open and Masters SA Champs in East London during 7-12 August.

“I am delighted to win title again for ladies aged over 30. I also surfed in the open division and finished second. The calibre of the participants is getting stronger and stronger every year. That is good because it keeps me and the other contestants on our toes,” she said. Clark paid tribute to her mentor the late Dave Fish, after she won the Dave Fish Trophy.



“Dave was a fantastic mentor. We surfed at the World Surf Games and I learnt a lot from him,” she said. Clark is passionate about surfing and via her surfing school, wants to unearth hidden talent.



“I’ve had two groups of children from a school in Springs who were on a holiday. The first group consisted of 13 girls and the other were 12 boys, who were here for a week and came for two very fun surf lessons as a group. They and the local youngsters in my area are eager to learn what surfing is all about. The boys and girls loved splashing around in the surf,” said Clark.

Another surfer, Zoe Styen, (14), made history by becoming the youngest surfer at the SA Championship to win the open title.