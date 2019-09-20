Quick action from an alert security response officer, resulted in the apprehension of an alleged burglar in Athlone Park, recently.



ET Rapid Response spokesman, Tony Lokker, said, “A residence was broken into at Francis Place, Athlone Park. The suspects forced open a sliding door and took several items.



Our armed response and CCPO were immediately deployed and ten minutes later, our ET response officer, Neo, apprehended one suspect by the golf course.” “All items taken were recovered. One suspect managed to escape. We commend Neo for the quick arrest and recovery of the client’s property. A case of house break-in was opened at the SAPS Amanzimtoti,” added Lokker.

The suspect was apprehended shortly after the crime was committed

All stolen items were recovered