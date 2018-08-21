History repeated itself when a 19-year-old Caneside teenager was found hanged from a rafter at his home on Sunday, five years after his brother committed suicide at the same spot.

Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) members responded to the Bowside residence on Sunday afternoon, and RUSA boss, Prem Balram, said, “At approximately 3:52pm, members of Reaction Unit South Africa were called out to the home by family who made the discovery and cut the rope from which the young man was hanged. Upon arrival, the teenager was assessed by medics. He showed no signs of life and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“Circumstances surrounding the suicide have not been established at this stage. Approximately five years ago, the deceased’s elder brother also committed suicide by hanging himself in the same outbuilding. Police are investigating further.”

Ward Councillor, Shane Hansraj, said it was tragic that the youngster sought to end his life in such a manner. “There have been too many suicides reported in the Phoenix area recently and both young and old are urged

to seek assistance from various organisations before they take such dramatic action by ending their life. Help is out there. Do not lose hope

to the point where you feel death is your only option.

“Speak to a trusted family member, friend, religious leader or call a suicide helpline. There is help available in various sectors of the community.

We sympathise with the bereaved family and pray God’s strength

upon them at this time,” Cllr Hansraj added.