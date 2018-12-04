Montford Library held their Bookworm Club meeting and stepped into the Christmas spirit. They were guided by staff in the junior non fiction collection of books, these can be borrowed on DIY steps to make crafts from recyclable material.

The members engaged in an hour of fun where they made Christmas hats as part of their meeting,whilst giving book reviews. The importance of reading, especially the youth, is a topic that was emphasised on. New words and meanings are given to children on a weekly basis to broaden their vocabulary and author suggestions.

Montford Library is extending an invitation to children and parents to join their holiday craft programme on 12 and 13 December from 2pm till 3pm and again on 14 December from 10am to 11am.