The Sunflower fund is urging the community to register as a blood stem cell donor at annual Pick n Pay 5km Fun Run or Walk in support of the fund on Sunday, 16 September at 9.30am. Donors must be between the ages of 18 and 45, weigh over 50kg with a BMI of 40 and less, lead a healthy lifestyle and be willing to help any patient in need.

The Sunflower Fund’s Allison Ekstrand, Steph Berry, Xolani Hlongwane and Tanith King

The run starts at the Suncoast amphitheatre and the route will take runners and walkers along the boardwalk to the Durban Spa Vacation Resort and back. Pre-registration is strongly recommended. Registration takes place at Pick n Pay Customer Service Desks at Cornubia, Durban North Hyper, La Lucia, Pavilion and Umhlanga Crescent on Saturday, 8 and15 September between 10am and 5pm and at the Suncoast Amphitheatre on Saturday, 15 September from 1pm to 3pm and the Suncoast Sun Deck on Sunday,16 September, from 7.30am to 9.00am. To register online logon to www.webtickets.co.za.