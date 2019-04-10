Business owners and their staff within the Durban Central and surrounding areas are urged to be vigilant following a spate of business armed robberies across the city over the past week.

Blue Security community and media liaison officer, Andreas Mathios said recently there have been several cases where suspects had held up security guards at business premises in the early hours of the morning. Several business armed robberies were reported in Glenwood, Berea, Morningside, Overport the CBD, Mayville, Umgeni and Umbilo over the past week. “Suspects targeting business premises in recent cases reported to us that there are suspects operating in gangs of three to six accomplices and appear to be highly organised in their strategy. In one case, arriving in two getaway vehicles into which they loaded stolen goods,” Mathios said.

In one of the most recent incidents, a gang of armed robbers held up a security guard at gunpoint at a business premises in Umbilo early last Wednesday morning. The incident occurred at around 5.25am.

“One of the gang members who is believed to have jumped over a perimeter fence to gain entry onto the property, accosted a security guard on the premises and held him up at gunpoint,” Mathios said.

“The suspect held the firearm to his head and demanded that he open the driveway gate to the premises. As the security guard opened the gate a further two suspects ran into the property. The suspects then forced the security guard into the back of a truck and ordered him to count to 100. The suspects stole a white Toyota Hilux from the business premises,” Mathios said.



A second incident occurred in the early hours of last Tuesday morning where a gang of armed robbers, who arrived in two vehicles, held up security guards at a business premises in Umgeni Road and fled with computers and televisions. Mathios said six balaclava clad suspects, armed with firearms, arrived at the property at around 5.35am and forced their way into the building.

“The suspects held up the onsite security guards at gunpoint and forced them to lie on the ground. They smashed down doors to gain entry into the building and ransacked the premises,” Mathios said.

“The gang fled with computers, televisions and a laptop. No injuries were reported.”Members of Durban Central SAPS attended the scene of the crime.Armed robbers also targeted a business premises in Sparks Road in Overport at 7pm on Monday night.

“The gang entered the business premises and held up staff at gunpoint, robbing them of cash and cellphones. They fled in a white Toyota. No injuries were reported,” Mathios said. Members of the Sydenham SAPS attended the scene of the crime. Mathios advised business owners to regularly update staff on security procedures and to make sure that CCTV surveillance cameras are in good working order.

“Managers and employees are also advised to always be aware of their surroundings when arriving at the business premises in the morning and when locking up at night,” Mathios said.“Installing CCTV cameras on the premises can act as a strong deterrent and also provide invaluable intelligence to help your security company and the police to investigate in case of an incident.”