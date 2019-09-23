Members of Building People of Power with attendees at the event

Building People of Power held its first official event last week. The organisation which aims to empower vulnerable groups of people including women, children, single parents and widows plans to host regular workshops throughout the city.

The workshops would be to engage with civil society on ways in which they can eradicate gender-based violence, drug addiction, teenage pregnancy and other social ills. The event which was held in Phoenix, saw women from different walks of life converge to relax and share their stories, challenges, experiences and ideas. Amongst the guests were councillors Tino Pillay and Jonathan Annipen.



Councillor Pillay encouraged the women to make use of the facilities available to address their challenges. He also provided advice about how his local office can assist with dealing with local government issues. Councillor Annipen said that being at the event was rewarding.

“Our community is ravaged by so many indiscretions and a great deal of travesty. Young and old alike are prone to becoming victims of circumstance and we must do everything in our power to promote an environment were people feel free, secure and comfortable.

“Albeit, it may never be perfect but a cohesive society is possible. These types of organisations help do what government cannot do and we must commend them for it. We must support them. As a party, the MF is resolute in its mandate to empower communities and one of the most effective means is through civil society organisations,” Annipen said.

Organiser of the event and head of the organisation Jennifer Naidoo said that the rise in social injustice warrants that people take action against criminality, drug and other substance abuse, promiscuity, teenage pregnancy and the protection of women and children.

“Our aim is to make our community a better and more safer place,”Naidoo added.