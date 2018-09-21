Police, security and medical personnel are at the scene of an alleged double murder at Tashmeera Gardens on Longcroft Road in Phoenix where the bodies of a mother and her teen daughter were discovered a short while ago.

It is alleged that the dad and another male made the gruesome find.

Unconfirmed reports allege that the victims were strangled. A second daughter is alleged to be missing.

The area has been cordoned off and the scene is active. Investigations are underway as police comb the murder scene.

This is a developing story.