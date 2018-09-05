Leading social activists Jo-Ann Barnwell and Pam le Noury are among the guests at the inaugural Subz Spring Fling High Tea at Kloof Country Club on Wednesday, 5 September.

“The event is where one can relax, enjoy a fun morning of sumptous breakfeast in a beautiful setting and socialize with people of all walks of life,” said Sue Barnes, founder of Subz Pants and Pads and its affiliate Project Dignity.

“We are honoured to have marine conservationist Le Noury as the guest speaker and Barnwell as the programme director. Subz is empowering young women. Environmental sustainability is relevant today as it was centuries ago. We are looking forward to some insightful speeches.”

Barnwell is an accomplished ballroom dancer, professional chef, and a a high flyer in the business world. She is also a Tammy Taylor Mrs South Africa finalist .

“We live in our little bubble and hardly reflect on the bigger issues around us. The lack of sanitary pads for school girls has been on the radar for some time. Subz Pants and Pads is making a difference. Its reusable sanitary product is catching on fast and is bound to make a positive impact in the drive to ensure that every girl at school is provided with sanitary pads,” she said.

Le Noury is a diving instructor and a skipper of a boat. “The work Subz does resonates with me. We can all contribute towards making the world better than it is. We must do our bit to protect the environment including the marine life. There is so much of beauty in the depths of the ocean,” she said.

Some super prizes are up for grab in the lucky draw. The entry fee is R275 each. To book your place, email brenda@subzpads by Friday, 31 August.

The organisers have appealed to the public who want to donate new packs of panties (ages 13 to 14 and up) to email them so that arrangements can be made to fetch them.

Tammy Taylor Mrs South Africa finalist Jo-Ann Barnwell, Nokwazi Thabethe and Brenda McCann