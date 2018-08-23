Concerned residents in the Bonela area together with ward councillor, Warren Burnes, showed their gross dissatisfaction with a sand company operating on Bonela Secondary School grounds and staged a protest whereby they handed a memorandum to the Department of Education, Umlazi District Director, PN Cele, citing their concerns and demands and offering possible solutions to the ongoing problems affecting locals in the area.

Speaking to the Weekly Gazette, the Bonela Steering Committee (BSC) chairwoman, Melissa Govender, said the issue stems from 2014 when the company first began their operations of sand sorting on the Bonela Secondary School grounds, of which KZN Public Works is the custodian of the land.

According to Govender, the memorandum highlights the plight of locals who have been gravely affected by the consequences of the business operations. The memorandum indicates that residents were not consulted about the arrangement regarding the lease agreement between the company in question and the school and its effects on their daily lives.

“The business has become intrusive and destructive to the land and the people living in the area. The company has already deeply affected the people living on Balesar Road and the residents have since blockaded their road as it was constantly damaged by the heavy laden trucks using the suburban road.

“Now, the company has cut out a driveway through the forest area that leads onto Blinkbonnie Road.

“The company operates all day, every day. This sand sorting operation is causing extreme and unwarranted dust pollution as the tiny sand particles are released into the air at the site and along the truck routes.

“The large fleet of approximately 30 trucks, front end loaders, tankers and other earth-moving equipment create a lot of noise pollution and irritation to our community. We have sent out letters via our Ward Councillor to the Department of Education, Town planning, the Bonela Secondary School and the company in question and we have received no satisfaction with regard to improving the situation.

“The community is rather upset with the lack of support shown by the municipality and the Department of Education in this matter,” the memorandum stated.

Residents in the area have since claimed that they are subjected to noise pollution, pollution and a never-ending cycle of damage to road infrastructure as the heavy duty vehicles cause havoc on the roadways.

Govender added, “The residents of Bonela have not had any peaceful days or nights since the company started operating in the area. The school and the company in question did not respond to our calls regarding the issues at hand.

“We, the community of Bonela, request a response from each Department within 14 working days of receipt of the memorandum, as to how the relevant personnel intends to rectify the situation and restore peace and safety to our neighbourhood.”