“Malvern SAPS has recently been inundated with numerous calls regarding con artists in and around the area,” stated Warrant Officer Radhika Marimuthu, Corporate Communications Officer of SAPS Malvern.

Complainants have been contacted by so-called police officers stating that their vehicles have been recovered and a certain sum must be deposited into a bank account before the vehicle is released.Members of the public are to note that the SAPS will not ask for funds to be deposited for the release of a vehicle.

“All stolen vehicles that are recovered are transported by the SAPS to the local SAPS pound. There is a process and a protocol to be followed before the vehicle is released that does not entail the payment of monies to people or into bank accounts,” added W/O Marimuthu.

W/O Marimuthu said, “If members of the public receive such calls,

it is prudent to contact the investigating officer who investigated the docket to ascertain whether the vehicle has been recovered and the procedure there after. At no stage will the SAPS ask for bank deposits before the vehicle is released”.

Marimuthu also mentioned that e-mail’s advising that you have won a prize – even though you are not aware of having entered any competition run by the prize promoters are also one of the noted scams. The e-mail may be personally addressed to you but it has been posted using bulk mail sending facilities to many others locally and internationally. “Public should check the wording of the letter, logos of the organisations mentioned in the letter (such as the prize-givers) may not seem correct or professionally drafted. The names of persons used as senders of the e-mails are common”, said Marimuthu.



In most cases, the fraudster would deposit a fraudulent cheque into the victim’s bank account. This cheque would inevitably bounce after a few days. Rather wait for the bank to clear the cheque before you part with the goods stated W/O Marimuthu.



Lt-Col Reddy urged the community to take heed of the hints and alerts posted in this regard as this can prevent financial loss.

• Never sign blank cheques.

• Shred cheques if you wish to dispose of them.

• Do not mail cheques.

• Also avoid doing banking on computers where the public has access.

• The fraudster can place key-loggers on the tower to record all your keystrokes.

• Do not open emails if you are not familiar with the sender.

• Remember to install up-to-date anti-virus and anti-spy software.

• Install adequate phishing filters. Phishing is an act which attempts to get trusted information eg: usernames, passwords or credit card details. Phishing emails will direct the user to visit a website to update personal information. Remember your banks will never ask you to update these details online.