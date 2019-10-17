A biker sustained multiple injuries when he was flung off his motor cycle in a serious crash also involving a pedestrian and a motor vehicle on Umgeni Road on Thursday.

According to reports, Search and Rescue officers From Metro Police responded to the smash where the biker was allegedly flung between 15 and 20kms from the crash

The rider sustained multiple injuries and was stabilised initially by Metro Search and Rescue medics until ambulances including, Life Response 24/7, KZN VIP Medical, One Stop EMS, Maponya 911 and Netcare 911 advanced life support arrived together with the eThekwini Fire Department and Metro Police.

The patient was then handed over for further treatment and transport to hospital.