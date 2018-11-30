Chief Freddie Halgreen diving into the section of where the man was last scene by witnesses

Okhahlamba, PMB Divers and Port Shepstone Search and Rescue work together in the water to search for the man’s body

The body of an unknown male in his late 40, was recovered from the waters of the Woodstock dam in the Bergville area, late yesterday afternoon, 29 November. The area were the body was recovered is known as Action Homes. Okhahlamba Fire, Search and Rescue was called to the scene, after witnesses claimed to have seen the man, walk into the water and just going under.



“We had been calling for him, asking him what he is doing, but he just walk straight into the water and a few minutes later was under the water,” said bystanders at the scene. Okhahlamba Chief Freddie Halgreen and his team cornered off the area where he was last seen and started searching near the banks. Halgreen also made his way into the water to make a few dives down, but was unsuccessful.



“I had then called for the assistances of the Pietermaritzburg divers and Search and Rescue Port Shepstone,” he added. Port Shepstone Search and Rescue, k9 ‘Bear’ made a clear indication where the man could be find and divers suited up and after five minutes of diving the body the was found. Bergville Police has opened an inquest in the incident. The man at the time of going to press has not yet been official unidentified.



Several warnings from officials have been made to keep away from dams, rivers and even pools if a person can not swim. With warmer weather being expected in the province and people looking for ways to break the heat by taking a dip should only do so if they are capable of swimming or do it as safe as possible.

Port Shepstone K9 member “Bear’ makes his way into the water