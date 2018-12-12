Berea SAPS has reported a reduction in crimes such as theft of personal properties and motor theft. In a statement released on Tuesday, 11 December, the police reported that they have made a number of arrests since the festive season began.

The station’s communications officer Captain N.P Naidoo attributes the decrease in crime to the good partnership between SAPS, security companies and Community Policing Forums(CPFs). ”The partnership among police, private companies and CPFs has yielded good results. Working together with these bodies has not only reduced certain crimes but have seen arrests in crimes classified as priority,” Naidoo said.

He said networking as a team and responding immediately has helped in preventing a lot of criminal activities through alerts or apprehensions. However, Naidoo pointed out that there is some complacence in some communities, and that was a major stumbling block in the war against crime. He said some communities do not report crime to the police. Naidoo said, criminals get enough space to carry out their criminal activities. “‘That makes our task as police very difficult. Remember, crime prevention is not only the duty of police and their stockholders, but the community has also a role to play,” he said.

Naidoo gave the following tips to help in the fight against crime:

At the airport

• Make sure your bags and luggage have locks and name tags.

• Do not allow people to tamper with your bags.

• When seeking directions, proceed to marked information counters only.

At the hotel, guesthouse or other accommodation

• Report any suspicious, unattended luggage or parcels to the personnel at reception.

• Never leave your luggage unattended unless it is locked away in your room.

• Store valuables in the safety deposit box.

• Keep your room locked.

• If someone knocks, check who it is before opening the door. Contact reception if you have any reason for concern.

• Hand your keys in whenever you leave.

• Make sure that luggage is only given to the bell staff and a receipt is issued for stored luggage.

On the street

• Avoid an ostentatious display of expensive jewellery, cameras, mobile phones and other valuables.

• Keep your handbag with you, keep it closed or zipped, and do not leave it unattended.

• Keep your mobile phone with you and do not leave it unattended.

• Do not carry large sums of money with you.

• Exchange your currency at a bank or at the hotel – never exchange it on the street.

• Carry your wallet in an inside pocket – never in the rear pocket of your trousers.

• Credit card transactions must be processed in your presence.

• At night, stay away from dark, isolated areas.

• It is always better to explore in groups and to stick to well-lit, busy streets.

• Plan your route beforehand and, as far as possible, do not ask directions from strangers.

• A police officer or traffic officer will be happy to direct you if you get lost.

• Should you want to call a taxi, your hotel or the South African Tourism helpline (contact number: 083 123 6789) can recommend a reliable service.

In your vehicle

• Plan your route in advance.

• Keep the doors locked and wind the windows up at all times.

• Do not leave your mobile phone or other valuables where they are visible from outside the vehicle.

• Lock valuable items in the boot (trunk) before your departure.

• At night, park in well-lit areas.

• Never pick up strangers or hitchhikers.

• If in doubt about the safety of an area, phone a police station for advice and help.