Become an active citizen and join the coalition. That was the message from organisers of the “Moonlight Walk Against Gender-Based Violence” that took place in Overport last Friday evening.





While community participation was dismal traffic was brought to a standstill in the Overport CBD in a widely publicised event organised jointly by the Mayville and Syndenham SAPS community police forums. Community-based organisations eThekwini Secure and eThekwini Outreach partnered in the campaign providing heavy support with marshalling and other logistics. Former eThekwini Municipality deputy mayor Fawzia Peer was a guest speaker.

She applauded the CPFs and its partners for the efforts in sending out a strong message to perpetrators of violence against women and children. Peer said that it was time that such abusers of women are brought to book with additional legislation protecting the rights of the abused.



Event organiser Nasrin Kadwa of the CPF’s women’s desk said: “Womandla. We are all women and we all matter. Women need no longer feel afraid. Use what resources and organisations are available to help you beat the atrocities of gender- based violence.” Kadwa is also the chairperson of eThekwini Outreach. The campaign kicked off at 7pm from the Overport Secondary school towards Moses Kotane (Sparks) Rd to Ridge Rd, where it ended with a candle lit vigil in a park on the corner of Randles and Clayton roads.

Mayville SAPS CPF chairperson Imtiaz Syed said that men should stand up and be counted among those who make their voices heard calling for an end to stop the violence, and for women to break the silence. “We must understand that we men are the purveyors of such abuse. Where does it all stop? We need some very serious introspection. What are we going to do as men?” Programme director and Mayville CPF secretary, Mohammed Ismail said that in all his years as a journalist, he has not witnessed such a moral degeneration of a society as is being witnessed in the country today. He said that these issues should be talked about at every place of worship, whether it is a mosque, synagogue or church.

Ismail said that these crimes seem only to be highlighted in the settled communities and the women and children living in informal settlements are not part of such campaigns.

While the campaign continued, a cage mounted on the back of the bakkie held two ladies in it as a symbolic message telling how women remain captive in abusive relationships and victims at the hands of men who physically harm them.



The women were then set free, identifying their assailants who were then arrested and put in the cage. The campaign ended with a sounding message to the South African government in general. In light of this violence and abuse, we, the people demand that:

• The president must immediately revise legislation protecting the rights of women and children;

• The President must immediately revise legislation protecting the rights of people with physical and intellectual disabilities;

• The Minister of Police should immediately pour more resources, and training, in empowering the police at station level to deal more effectively with gender-based violence, and related matters.

• Gender-based and domestic violence be made a priority crime.

• No woman going to a police

station to report abuse shall be turned away.

• Dedicated counsellors and

care- givers, for women and children, on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week, must be appointed, and or designated to every single police station in the country.

• There should be no bail for perpetrators of such crimes.

• Harsher sentences must be given to rapists and child molesters. In fact, along with men who murder women, such perpetrators should be given nothing less than life sentences, without parole.

• The MEC and mayor must immediately hold workshops in all communities to empower women and children in dealing with these social ills. These programmes must transcend social barriers.

• Programmes must be initiated at schools.

• The South African Police Service, along with the Minister of Police and the MEC, should ensure the safety of women and children once they have reported an incident of abuse. The suspect must immediately be arrested.

• Safety programmes for women and children must be made a priority in all informal settlements.

Event organiser Nasrin Kadwa of the CPF's women's desk said: "Womandla. We are all women and we all matter. Women need no longer feel afraid. Use what resources and organisations are available to help you beat the atrocities of gender- based violence." Kadwa is also the chairperson of eThekwini Outreach.



