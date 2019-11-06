The residents of Bayview were woken up on Thursday morning by the sounds of protest, to find streets blocked and black smoke covering the breaking dawn sky.

A resident said: “About 500 protesters blocked off roads leading to Higginson Highway from Bayview by burning tyres. It happened early in the morning, so it could not be stopped.”

The protesters began early, around 3am, blocking off the M1 Higginson Highway, near the Bayview and Umhlathuzana off ramp. One protester said this was the only way to get the council to pay attention to them and get their demands met.

Speaking to The Chatsworth Tabloid, one of the protestors Pyson Mohamed said: “We are unhappy with the municipality and its mayor for not responding to our memorandum. We are protesting against government’s failure to provide housing for us as promised during the election campaign over the years.”

Ward 69 councillor, Ganas Govender said: “The residents held a public meeting with me some time back at Havenside Hall. They gave me a memorandum of demand that they want their 300 housing units that the municipality took away from them in Ward 69 and gave to Ward 71 after ANC won its by-election. I received and gave the memorandum to the mayor to respond as it was addressed to the mayor and city manager. The mayor and city manager did not respond to them in the 21 days they gave the mayor. It could be that is why they have taken to the streets to get the attention of city officials.”

By 8am, the Higginson Highway was buckling under the pressure of peak hour traffic. Motorist Vish Pillay said he was stuck in traffic for nearly two hours. He said: “This is ridiculous that we have to suffer like this. Why must it be that every time they have a problem, the roads must be blocked.”

Metro Police Spokesperson, Parbhoo Sewpersad said: “Both carriageways of the M1 Bayview had been closed for about three hours. Access in and out of Chatsworth was blocked off and has just been re-opened to traffic,” said Sewpersadh. Police said no arrests were made.