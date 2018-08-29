In a shocking turn of events in the case of missing 10-year-old Sydenham boy #MiguelLouw, the accused, Vahed Mahommed Ebrahim of Phoenix, was granted bail of R2 500 at Durban Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Speaking to the Weekly Gazette, a devastated Raylene Louw was speechless and in shock at the startling revelation. “I cannot believe it. I cannot believe it,” said the stunned mother repeatedly.



As part of his bail conditions, the accused is compelled to report to the police station three times a week. He has to attend court and for his own safety he is barred from entering the Sydenham area, only if accompanied by the investigating officer.



Magistrate Mohamed Motala said the case against the accused had to be stronger in order for him to refuse bail. Community activist, Domenic King, told the Weekly Gazette, that he is flabbergasted that the court had granted the accused bail. “The accused’s life is now endangered not by the victim’s family but probably by the people he is protecting. Ultimately, him being out on bail is going to have a ripple effect on the search for Miguel. The court should have given this decision to grant bail more consideration.”

Community members gathered in their numbers outside court on Wednesday calling for the accused to be denied bail.



Miguel disappeared more than seven weeks ago whilst on his way home from his Rippon Road Primary School. He was last seen in the company of the accused who took Miguel to a nearby KFC and then allegedly boarded a taxi. CCTV footage shows Miguel and the accused chatting inside KFC whilst they await their order and the accused appears familiar with Miguel.

The circumstances surrounding Miguel’s disappearance became murkier when it emerged that Ebrahim had the boy’s and his sister’s birth certificates and Miguel’s mum’s original identity document in his possession at the time of his arrest. Raylene divulged that Ebrahim had worked with her and had also performed duties around the house.



The community, meanwhile, is seething with anger at the accused being granted bail with many baying for his blood. Members of the public took to social media to express their frustration and rage at the court’s decision to grant bail.



A reward of R50 000 is being offered for Miguel’s safe return and was sponsored by family and donors. The family claims that there will be no questions asked if Miguel is handed over safely and the cash will be paid out to the respondent.



The search for Miguel continues and anyone with information that can assist in the case is urged to contact Sydenham SAPS on 031 203 2707 or Crime Stop on 0860 010111.