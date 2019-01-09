Yamkela Mngoma ready to start her Grade 1, at Amajuba Primary

Parents were also present for their kids first big day of school

Newcastle Senior Primary school Grade 1 kids, Alisa and Henna

Busy Bee Primary school Grade 1 learners, Ndalenhle Khoza and Azande Zulu

First time Grade 1 learners flocked to different schools, in excitement in Newcastle on Wednesday.



As the academic year kicked off across the country last week, many primary schools around Newcastle welcomed Grade 1 learners. It was a day of jubilation as first-time school goers excitedly got ready to start their first milestone of big school. Parents didn’t miss out on their kids first day at school, as they accompanied their little ones to their classes.

Some parents were caught in an emotional state of tears, as they left their children in schools to start their first day, while most kids were happy to be seated in class to begin their official studies at big school. This year, many Grade 1s were noticeably happy to be heading off to school.