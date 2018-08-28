Enthralling entertainment and grandeur at its best is what to expect when award-winning Bollywood sensation Kanika Kapoor heads to South Africa with her Durban performance at the ICC on 21 September.

The movie singer will perform her superhit songs Baby Doll, Lovely, Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan and many more to spectacular sound, intelligent lighting, breathtaking pyrotechnics and electrifying dance moves of over 40 professional dancers. This big concert will also showcase highly professional dancers who have performed all over the world for events like World of Dance and The World Championship of Performing Arts on this spring Heritage weekend. Kapoor was invited to sing at Buckingham Palace for Prince Charles and the Royal family.

While your eyes feast on the magical entertainment on stage, a television production that is said to have never been seen before in Durban will plunge you into the mesmerising world of cinema and TV, according to the show promoters. Just like on the film sets of a Hollywood and Bollywood shoot, you will be part of a live studio audience and experience behind the scenes making of a multicamera TV shoot recording, created by HCorpGroup, an international movie studio based in Hollywood, Los Angeles.