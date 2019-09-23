The investigation continues into an attempted murder plot which unfolded on Kenyon Howden Road, near Shoprite Checkers where a man was shot by AK47 wielding gunmen while driving, recently.

According to Montclair SAPS communications officer, Captain Derek Vijiam, the victim was driving a white Toyota Dakar bakkie into the parking area, when he came under attack from males in a white Golf7. “Three males alighted from their motor vehicle brandishing AK47 rifles. They opened fire on the victim firing several shots whilst he was inside his vehicle.

“The suspects got into the Golf7 and sped off. The victim sustained gunshot wounds and he was taken to hospital for treatment,” Vijiam said.