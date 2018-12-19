It was all lights and ‘christmassy’ at the Botanical Gardens on Wednesday, 12 December, when Stella athletics Club hosted is Stella Choc Trail Run. The run was to raise funds for the Choc Childhood Cancer foundation.

Amanda Botes of Stella AC said, “On behalf of the club we would like to thank everyone that supported the trail run.

What a treat it was to see the lights in the gardens. Thank you to Martin Clement for allowing us the “sneak peak” of the lights, and to Pat Freeman and the Choc Cow-Club for organising a great run. I am sure many of us will be bringing our families back to see the lights over the next few days.”