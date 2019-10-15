The athletes from Phoenix Villagers Athletic Club tackled the VAC Challenge in Durban with members posting brilliant finishing times at the race event.

Wasim Ramatulla of Phoenix Villagers Athletic Club scooped first prize in the 21.1km race which was his first attempt. PRO at PVAC, Thayer Hoosen Latiff said that Wasim clocked in an amazing time of 1hr 40 min 47 seconds, pacing at 4 min 46 seconds per km.

“Team PVAC are extremely proud of their 16-year-old super star who is also very passionate about swimming and is a junior lifeguard at Addington Beach.”

Latiff said that the race commenced at the Kings Park Athletic Stadium and proceeded towards the flat Beachfront Promenade.

“The scenic Durban route allowed runners and walkers to achieve their personnel best times. Podium finishers were rewarded with cash prizes. Phoenix Villagers must be commended for turning out in their large numbers in support of their neighbours and maintaining the spirit of Ubuntu,” added Latiff.