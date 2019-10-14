Scottburgh SAPS urges the next of kin and witnesses in a culpable homicide case which occurred recently on the Park Rynie on-ramp to contact police urgently.



Communications officer at Scottburgh SAPS, Captain Adam Francis, said, “On 5 October, Constables Precious Ngcobo and Ixchan Ramdalal of SAPS Scottburgh attended to a hit and run on the Park Rynie on-ramp.



The members found a male, about 35- years-old, with serious injuries and he was declared deceased at the scene by paramedics. The deceased was taken to the Park Rynie Medico Legal Mortuary for an autopsy.”

Warrant Officer Vis Moodley of SAPS Scottburgh is investigating a case of culpable homicide. An appeal is made to witnesses and the next of kin to contact the investigating officer on 039-978 1900 or Crime Stop on 08600-10111.