As New Year’s Day celebrations unfolded with fun and merriment, in Isipingo Beach a violent brawl broke out between a group of revellers resulting in a video of the incident going viral on social media.

The shocking display of violence from both men and women in the presence of children was astounding as blows were exchanged with an elderly woman adding to the vile episode by what appeared to be a vulgar attempt to display her private parts to the opposition. Handfuls of sand were flung at the disputing parties stepping up the free-for-all altercation

The clash was videoed and shared on various social media platforms and went viral within a short period. Since its emergence, countless memes have flooded social media depicting the despicable incident whilst drawing humour from the brawl.

Meanwhile, police spokesperson, Col Thembeka Mbele, said Isipingo SAPS is investigating a case of assault GBH regarding the attack.

“It is alleged by the complainant that on 1 January 2019, at 12:30, he was with his family when he was attacked by the suspects while at Isipingo Beach. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated,” added Col Mbele.