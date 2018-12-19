A Blue Security armed response officer was lucky to escape a gun battle in Phoenix unharmed, after a gang of suspects opened fire on him in the early hours of this morning.

Blue Security community and media liaison officer Andreas Mathios said the officer was on a routine patrol in Brightfern Road when he spotted four suspects walking in Lentfern Road. The incident occurred at around 3am.

“When the suspects noticed the officer they opened fire on his moving vehicle, hitting the bonnet and windscreen. The suspects then ran towards the end of the road into an open field. The officer parked his vehicle at the end of Lentfern Road before getting out and taking cover outside a property,” Mathios said.

“The suspects again opened fire on the officer who fired a single shot in their direction. The suspects fled the scene on foot. No injuries were reported,” Mathios said.

Phoenix SAPS attended the scene of the shooting.