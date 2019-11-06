







The KwaZulu-Natal Juloos Meelad-un-Nabi to commemorate the birth of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), takes place on 10 November. The processions starts at 10am from the Glenearn Rd Soofie Mosque in Overport and finishes at the Overport Secondary School grounds.

The event is hosted by the Anjuman-e-Waris-e- Mohammedi. The organisation’s spokesperson said that the programme was not only about celebrating the birth of the Prophet of Islam, but it was also about trying to instil the good morals and values that he taught the youth. “Prevention of crime at grassroots level is important and this can be achieved by such programmes,” said the spokesperson.

“The KZN Juloos Meelad-un-Nabi is therefore a programme centered around the youth and maddressa children from throughout KZN take part. They take the stage to present items in different styles and languages. This year, one of the items includes a speech in Zulu by a young learner. The event caters for healthy interaction of people of different races,” said the spokesperson.

This year’s theme is “The Way to Paradise”. “In studying the teachings of the Prophet of Islam, one can conclude that he taught that paradise is not exclusively for the people of any one particular religion. It has to be earned by submitting ourselves to follow our Creator, His chosen messengers, our parents, elders, employers and in addition to practicing submission by curbing our egos. We must be kind to all around us.

Submission to our Creator and kindness to all of creation is the way to salvation. The purpose of this theme is to build religious tolerance and to encourage studying and understanding religion instead of religion being mere ritualism,” said the spokesperson. Everyone is welcome to attend the event. For more info email anjumanwm@gmail.co.com.