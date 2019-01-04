The Amajuba District outclassed all other districts in Kwazulu-Natal and was named highest achieving district at the release of the NSC Examination results on Thursday last week. The announcement was made by the Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga.

Adding to the jubilation was the announcement that Zama High School learner Bongumenzi Ndlovu is amongst the top 10 learners in the country! Ndlovu took 3rd Position in the category of the Quintile 2 Schools nationally.

Ndlovu who told media he had over the years suffered from an eye condition that hampered his learning, added that he did not let this deter him in his dream to achieve big.

The 17-year-old has been accepted to study medicine at the University of Cape Town.

Social media platforms were awash with congratulatory messages for the district as well as for Zama High and for Ndlovu.

Issuing a statement, The Mayor of Amajuba District Municipality, Cllr Dr Musa Ngubane, on behalf of the entire leadership of the municipality, congratulated the Grade 12 Class of 2018 on their outstanding performance which has once again put the district on the map.

“Congratulations to Zama High for producing a top learner. We are proud of the achievement! I wish to unreservedly thank all those who made their contribution towards this milestone. Their sacrifices and commitment are known. These include but not limited to, the Educators, parents and guardians, SGBs, independent organizations and other government departments.”

The Mayor said he will be engaging the Department of Education in the next few days to get a full comprehensive report on this achievement and further see how best this can be recognised.