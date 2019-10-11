Renowned athletes, including world record breakers expressed their anticipation for this weekend’s FNB Durban 10km City Surf Run, at a press briefing held at the FNB House in Umhlanga this morning.

MEN : (from left to right): Michael Meyer (Managing Director Stillwater Sports – Main sponsors), Stephen Kissa (Uganda), Stephen Mokoka (South Africa) and Mike Honeywell (Regional Head-KZN Coastal FNB Business).

Photo Credit: Rogan Ward

City Surf : At the press conference, women competitors Stella Chesang, Sheila Chepkirui, Gerda Steyn, Beatrice Mutai and Evalyn Chirchir.

Michael Honeywell of FNB regional said that the Durban course is the best and in three years this event has achieved its Bronze Status. “The event offers the runners and its supporters a beautiful scenery of historical buildings. We thank the city of Ethekwini for allowing us to host this event here. We welcome all the athletes and wish them all the best for Sunday,” said Honeywell.

The race takes place on Sunday, 13 October, starting at Blue Lagoon, Athlone Drive and finishes off at the Beachfront Precinct, near The Bike and Bean. Newsports Media’s public relations officer, Jacky McClean said that there will no prolonged road closures. “All road closures will be rolling for the runners to make their way.”

Still Water Sports Managing Director, Michael Meyer, said that the aim of the race is to make it the fastest 10km race in the world and that this year the record to break is 27 minutes for the men and 35 minutes for the women. Meyer wished the runners a successful race.