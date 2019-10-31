Community members in Umbilo are up in arms after a dog allegedly belonging to Couver Security Services was found in dire straits in a cage in Umbilo Pond Park recently.

The dog inside the cage.

Mark Lombaard, national commander of ACR National Crime Intelligence SA (PTY) Ltd, and director of KZN Community Assist and Disaster Management NPC) said the plight of the dog, called Hugo, surfaced about a month ago, after a community member, Nathan Saville, raised the alarm on Facebook.

Lombaard said that the animal was scared, showed signs of distress and a hip problem. Saville claimed that Enforce Security’s control room, (name changed to Excellerate Services), had fobbed him off and asked him to contact Couver Security Service.







According to Saville, a meeting was held on 25 October. It was attended by concerned members of the community and animal rights activists. An animal activist known as Jackie, called Excellerate and Couver Security and the SPCA to assist the distressed dog. With nowhere to go, the dog’s faeces was scattered in the cage. Couver’s controller, Larashni Reddy, confirmed with The Springfield Gazette that the dog had been leased to Enforce Security and was on duty on the days and nights he was seen at the park.

According to Reddy, the guard is only on duty at night. ” The dog is on a 12 hour shift during the night with a guard. During the day, he is left in the cage to rest while awaiting the next shift. The cage was SPCA approved and is appropriate for the dog to rest,” said Reddy.

On Friday after social media posts about the dogs condition went viral, Anton Diedericks, the general manager of Excellerate Services contacted Lombaard for an urgent meeting. “Diedericks contacted me. He stated that he was shocked about Hugo’s condition. The pictures showed that the dog had noticeable sores.

“He acted professionally and showed genuine concern regarding Hugo’s welfare. He informed me that Hugo had been removed from site by Couver Security, before his arrival. Diedericks said the matter will be thoroughly investigated. The community members thank Mandy and Jackie for their assistance. A petition will be signed against the cruelty and pain this guard dog had endured. The dog should not have experienced the awful ordeal. Apart from his sores, there are two issues which shocked me. Someone told me that Hugo was seldom taken out of the cage. It is unacceptable that the dog had a rope tied to its neck. The dog ought to have a leash and not a rope around its neck,” said Lombaard.









Lombaard said that on Tuesday, he received a call from Diedericks informing him that three written warnings have been issued and investigations are continuing. “Details on Hugo’s whereabouts and condition are still unknown and will be updated accordingly.”

Durban SPCA’s spokesperson, Tanya Fletcher said that an inspector was sent to the scene.”Our inspectorate went out to investigate the complaint, we found the kennel was the correct size for a security dog, there was nothing wrong with the dog, the kennel was clean and the dog had fresh food and water, the security company has their PAPAA license.”



Fletcher provided The Springfield Weekly Gazette with the terms of the Performing Animals Protection Amendment Act No 4 of 2016. According to the act, all companies utilising animals for safeguarding purposes are required to obtain a licence via the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries and as part of this application process, inspections of the animals and kennel facilities are conducted by the State Veterinarians office on behalf of the minister. In addition to the legal requirement of obtaining a PAPAA licence, all security providers are regulated and controlled by PSIRA (Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority) in terms of the Private Security Industry Regulation Act – Act No 56 of 2001.



PSIRA accreditation standards require that kennels be of a minimum size of 1 800mm x 1 500mm x 1 300mm per dog. Fletcher said that the site kennels provided by the company in question are well within this requirement and the company is in possession of a current and valid PAPAA licence. She said monthly inspections are conducted on all security companies’ kennelling facilities and active duty sites within their area of operation to ensure that there are no contraventions of the relevant legislation.









“Unfortunately, it would be logistically impossible to monitor each of the hundreds of security dogs within Durban and surrounding areas for the duration of a 12hr shift to ensure that the dogs are patrolling for an adequate amount of time and many dogs kennelled on site do work a night shift. As stated, none of the typical signs of prolonged confinement were noted on these dogs during inspections. Fletcher said in this incident, the company was on the right side of the law.