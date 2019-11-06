Paramedics and the community were left in an emotional state after discovering the body of an approximate one-week-old, baby covered in a blanket, alongside RK Khan Circle, recently

This disturbing scene left Siven Subramoney, owner of Amawele Emergency Services, distraught and emotionally scarred. The paramedic said the one-week-old baby was declared dead after a callout by members of the community, who had called the emergency services to attend to the scene. Subramoney said: “We responded to the scene after being called out by members of the community who had spotted the covered baby. We immediately attended to the scene to find that the baby was a newborn, unfortunately the baby was already dead upon our attempts to rescue the little one.”

A resident who wished to remain anonymous said: “How does one sleep after seeing that? Why could they not just have handed the baby to social services.” Meanwhile, another abandoned baby was found in an abandoned building in Savanah Park. The approximately two-weeks-old baby, covered in a sky blue blanket, was fortunately still alive when found by residents. Chatsworth SAPS communications officer, Captain Cheryl Pillay said on arrival, the owner of the property informed police that a baby boy was left abandoned on the property.



‘The distraught members immediately requested for assistance from medical services. The baby was transferred to a local hospital where he remains in a stable condition,” said Pillay. The rising number of babies dumped and abandoned by their parents has also raised concern with Inkatha Freedon Party KwaZulu-Natal Spokesperson on Social Development, Les Govender. The member of Legislature expressed his deep concern at the growing number of babies being abandoned, dumped in stormwater drains, rubbish bins and other public spaces.









He said: ”This growing trend that is becoming evident in many communities across the province must be a source for concern and needs to be addressed with a sense of urgency. The Department of Social Development needs to embark on an intensive public awareness campaign to highlight this social and moral crisis. With the ‘16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children’ approaching, I urge the department to ensure that abandoning babies take centre stage in the campaign. We cannot look away as this blight on our morality continues unabated.”



The president of Child Welfrare, Logan Naidu, said: “Quite recently we have started hearing about this, where mothers are giving birth and abandoning the babies, we are busy with a project called “Baby Bin” but details of that will be discussed once the plan in motion is solid.”