The KwaZulu-Natal SA(KZNSA) Gallery is inviting art enthusiasts and the community at large for the last Glenwood First Thursday of the year at the gallery, on 166 Bulwer Road, Glenwood, on 6 December.

Siphesihle Garde Siswana will be performing at the Glenwood First Thursday on 6 December

Glenwood First Thursday is a free evening where art, creativity and diverse communities are celebrated. All ages are invited to the event which combine exhibitions, live music, poetry, night markets, food and more.

The event starts at 4pm on the day and it will feature, live music by Siphesihle Garde Siswana, LAB Talks with Hlengiwe Dube – an artist who specialises in beadwork and telephone wire baskets and BUZZART18 extended shopping hours.

Garde’s performance will be a spectacular one part of his national tour. He has collaborated, written and produced with established musicians such as Kyle Deutshce, Aewon Wolf, Kaien Cruz and upcoming acts such as PalmTree Paradise, Robin Third Floor and many more. A cafe and bar will be open to all.