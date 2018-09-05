KZN Health MEC, Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo

With an aim to improve government’s ability to assist people in emergency health situations, 89 brand new ambulances were unveiled in Durban on Tuesday, 28 August.

The KZN Health MEC, Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo, presented the brand new fleet of ambulances to the province’s 11 health districts, to replace worn out and damaged vehicles.

According to Dhlomo, due to the vastness of the province and the rough terrain of some roads, the vehicles accumulate high mileage very quickly, meaning that they are subject to extraordinary wear-and-tear, and reach their sell-by date very quickly.

Speaking at the launch, outside Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium, Dhlomo thanked Emergency Medical Services staff for the role that they play in the health value chain. He also urged the public to look after the ambulances and respect the emergency crews who use them to bring life-saving healthcare to people in distress. “When it comes to our ability to respond to incidents of violence, injuries and trauma as a department, paramedics play a profoundly critical role in saving lives. They are usually the first healthcare professionals to arrive at the scene of an accident or a homestead of a sick patient and quickly assess the situation and determine the proper course of action for that individual.

“It therefore becomes crucial for paramedics to get to the scene of an emergency as close to this ‘golden hour’ as possible. This is the first hour after a traumatic injury, when emergency treatment is most likely to be successful,” said Dhlomo.

The 89 ambulances are fully equipped to an Intermediate Life Support level, are in line with the new EMS regulations, and will be distributed to all 11 districts to complement the existing operational fleet.