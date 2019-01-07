The University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) says while there are only 240 seats for first year students at the Nelson R Mandela School of Medicine, it has received 6200 applications.

This means that the doors at the university will be closed to thousands of applicants who want to study medicine there.

They will have to look elsewhere like Wits University or the University of Cape Town to book seats to study medicine.

Normah Zondo, the acting executive director, corporate relations, at the University of KZN, confirmed that the institution had only 240 seats and that it had received 6200 applications.

According to Zondo, UKZN received approximately 91 000 applications via the central applications office for approximately 8 770 first year places.

” Our enrolment forecast for 2019 is approximately 45 000 for first year and returning students. Registration for undergraduate programme closes on 2 March. Applications for the 2019 Medical School intake closed on 30 June and applications for all other programmes closed on 30 September,” she said.

Apart from medicine, the most popular courses applied for by prospective students are: Social Work – 15 804.

Nursing – 14 668.

Bachelor of Laws – 11 953.

School of Education 11 418 applications for 800 first-year student placement.

Pharmacy – 10 851.

Dental Therapy – 7 433.

Medicine – 6 200 applications for 240 first-year places.

“The minimum registration fee payable by self-funded students for the 2019 academic year is R3 750 for tuition only and R6 500 for tuition and residence accommodation,” said Zondo.

Important registration dates for students in 2019 are as follows: the university reopened on Wednesday, 2 January. The self-help registration system will be online from 7 January. Parents’ Day will be held on Saturday, 26 January.

Orientation and on-campus registration will take place between Monday, 28 January and Saturday, 2 February. Lectures commence on Monday, 4 February.

Registration will be online and starts on 7 January.