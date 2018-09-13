The Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) has confirmed that entries for the 2019 Comrades Marathon will be opening on Friday, 19 October 2018.

Athletes that took part in the previous Comrades Marathon

CMA Marketing Manager, Thami Vilakazi says, “We are well aware that many Comrades Marathon runners are focused on getting their entry into next year’s race and we are pleased to announce the opening date for entries for the 2019 event.”

Next year’s Comrades Marathon will be the 94th running of the world’s oldest and most famous ultra-marathon. In line with its alternating Up Run and Down Run tradition, next year’s event will be the 48th Comrades Up Run. Vilakazi has advised that the qualifying period for the 2019 Up Run is 26 August 2018 to 2 May 2019. He says, “All details relating to entries for the 2019 Comrades Marathon will be announced at the 2019 Comrades Marathon Race Launch to be held on Thursday, 11 October 2018 – watch this space.”

The 2019 Comrades Marathon will be held on Sunday, 9 June 2019, starting at the Durban City Hall at 5:30am and finishing at the Scottsville Race Course in Pietermaritzburg, 12 hours later.