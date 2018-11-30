Captain David Ragavan, the communications officer at the Isipingo SAPS, says its a known fact that violence against women and children in Isipingo is increasing as the population increases.

Ragavan speaking at the launch of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-based Violence, said victims of rape, assault, murder and domestic violence, should not endure their agony in silence.

We, as police agencies, provide a valuable service to the community, and are compelled to expose and deal with this evil,” added Ragavan.

He said the launch which kicked off with an awareness march organized by the local police station was an overwhelming success.

“Previously, little of these crimes were reported to police and other stakeholders, Victims endured their pain secretly. However, things have changed. Through the efforts of various departments and organisations, this evil is now being exposed and perpetrators are being brought to book,” said Ragavan.

SAPS Isipingo members held an awareness walk through Lotus Park and Orient Hills, two such violence prone areas in the Isipingo precinct.

“About 100 members from the Isipingo SAPS and its partners; the Isipingo CPF, Isipingo Concerned Residents, Lotus Park and Orient sub-forums, Alpha and PT Alarms, participated in the awareness walk. The areas identified for the walk was target specific in that most of our domestic violence complaints come from Orient Hills and Lotus Park,” he said.

“During the walk, the members interacted with the community and handed out various pamphlets explaining what domestic violence is and the reporting procedure,” Ragavan said.