A 33-year-old man faces charges of attempted murder and malicious damage to property after he is alleged to have randomly opened fire outside a flats on Woodville Road, striking a 27-year-old woman in the head.

Wentworth SAPS communications officer, Cpt MP Gumede said, “The incident unfolded at about 5am along Major Calvert and Woodville Road near the flats. The police were alerted and were informed that the known suspect fired random shots at the flats. A 27-year-old woman was hit by a stray bullet in the head and was rushed to Wentworth Hospital.”

He added, “The victim was in a stable condition and was discharged the same day after receiving stitches. Durban Flying Squad members on duty responded to the scene. Sgt Ogle heard the shots being fired and walked up to the flats. The police officer noticed the suspect and commanded him to stop. The suspect fired another shot and ran away. The police member pursued the suspect who disappeared into Woodville flats but he could not be found.”

“Through the assistance of informers the suspect was tracked and arrested. He was detained at the police station for attempted murder and malicious damage to property. Sgt Ogle and Cst Karsen from Durban Flying Squad are commended for effecting the arrest,” said Cpt Gumede.