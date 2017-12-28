A woman and her 9 year old brother were killed after a boulder which was thrown from a bridge between Tongaat and Ballito – KZN struck the vehicle they were travelling in, late yesterday evening (Wednesday, 27 December).

A large boulder hurled from a highway overpass on the N2 struck the windscreen of a Toyota Corolla beneath it, crushing the woman and child. The woman’s husband who survived the rock strike rushed them to Netcare Alberlito Hospital were they were pronounced dead on arrival.

It is understood that the family had been travelling north to Stanger when the incident occured. The motive behind the murders has not been established however it is alleged that the suspects involved may have intended on robbing the family had they stopped to assess the damages on their vehicle.

SAPS is investigating two counts of murder.