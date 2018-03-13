Drug raids continued in Phoenix as police swooped on the infamous Barnyard drug den and arrested two suspects with stashes of heroin.

The eThekwini Outer north Cluster Intelligence and Durban POP made the arrests. Phoenix SAPS communications officer, Cpt L Naidoo, said, “A 31-year-old man was arrested with 195 blue and white with red stripe – heroin tablets whilst a 26-year-old man was bust 234 pink and clear heroin tablets. The drugs were seized by police and entered as exhibits.” Meanwhile, on Tuesday night, Constable E Munsamy arrested 37-year-old Andile Buthelezi after he was searched and found in possession of 500 capsules of heroin at Univale, Rydalvale.

The accused was detained at SAPS Phoenix police station and appeared in court on Wednesday.

Cpt Naidoo said in an unrelated incident, members of the Crime Prevention Unit brought a woman to the police station who was suspected of having drugs in her possession.

Because the suspect is a female, the members transported her to the police station where she was searched by a female police officer who eventually found the drugs in her hair. Constable Isaacs found 248 capsules of heroin on the accused. Nonhlanhla Kweyama, 36, was arrested at Everham. Cst Isaacs is praised for her excellent work in finding the drugs in the accused s hair, said Cpt Naidoo.

She added, Police will search every nook and cranny to find the drugs in order to alleviate this plague of drugs in the Phoenix area.

We are pleased with every effort made to clamp down on the destructive drug trade in the Phoenix area.

All members are applauded for their valiant efforts in throwing the net on these ruthless drug dealers. We appeal to the community to inform police or the CPF of drug-related activity in the community so we can tighten the grip on these thugs and save our youth and people from this scourge, said Phoenix CPF chairman, Umesh Singh.