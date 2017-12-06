The man of the match will be no match for supporters Denya Du Plessis, Chelsea Blair, Shayleen Asher-Wood, Juliet Martin and Dominique Mann.

The Kick Dance Production soccer supporters will not be benched on Sunday, 10 December during the English Premier League Football when Liverpool take on Everton at 4:30pm and later when Manchester United vs Manchester City at 6:30pm. Durban Football fans will have a treat this December as the English Premier League Fan Parks South Africa presents a Premier League Derby Day Extravaganza on Sunday, 10 December at the Kings Park Stadium Precinct (outer fields).

The launch of the Fan Park is an initiative based on the principle of enabling English Premier League Football supporters of all teams to congregate, associate and celebrate their favourite teams’ performances while also enjoying a derby day of football, food and fun to kick off the Durban holiday season.

Kicking off at 10 am, before the main matches are broadcast live on the large outdoor screen in the afternoon, the derby will host several 5-a-side tournaments featuring teams and divisions of all age groups, both male and female, to get the ball rolling, plus a skills zone with prizes to be won in every division. Then guests can kit up for the main feature

of the day – two English Premier League Football matches that will be broadcast

live on the largest outdoor daylight screen in the whole of South Africa. Liverpool vs Everton will be screened at 4:30pm with Manchester United vs Manchester City following closely at 6:30 pm.

Locals can enjoy food and beverages from the diverse local cultures from the food

stalls available. A beer tent will also be on offer, as well as a Legends Zone available

for avid fans that will feature previous Premier League players and well-known superstars. What’s more, for those bringing the family along, there will be a Kids Zone for the little ones (under 12), including jumping castles, obstacles courses and face painting. There will also be live entertainment including cheerleader routines and music.

“I am absolutely delighted to be able to host this inaugural British League Derby

Day in Durban,” said Jermaine Moonsamy. Knowing the locals passion for their favourite teams and the game made Durban the go-to city for this launch.

Tickets cost R80 (early bird) and R100 (general access) and children under 12 are free. Tickets are now on sale at plankton.mobi.” (http://plankton.mobi/) Plus, every ticket purchased will be entered into a raffle ticket draw where one lucky person can win their dream come true, with an all-expenses paid trip for 2 to watch a Premier League match of their choice in the UK up for grabs. T’s & C’s apply.

So feel like you’re at a real game and join in on the action right here in your backyard! For more information go to www.premierleaguefanparkssa.co.za