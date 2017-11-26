Ever wondered whatever happened to the two ugly step sisters after Cinderella’s happy ever after?

Well, this holiday, to kickstart the silly season, be prepared to be mesmerised by KZN’s most popular comedians as they take to the stage to unravel the story of the two neglected heroines as they search for true love this Xmas.

The show is jam packed with feel good music and sing along old favourites. This laugh a minute family comedy showcases the talents of an amazingly talented cast Koobeshen Naidoo, Henry Ramkissoon as the ugly step sisters, Melvyn David as an intellectually challenged prince charming and a host of special guests that will guarantee the best laugh you will have all year.

This show is suitable for the whole family and is a perfect outing as an end of year treat for corporates or as a special treat as a friend’s outing. The show takes place at the Sibaya iZulu Theatre on Friday 8 December at 8pm, Saturday 9 December 5pm and 8pm and Sunday 10 December at 3pm.

Tickets at R150 are available from Computicket online, Checkers / Shoprite stores, or Sibaya Box office. Enquiries on WhatsApp number only 083 783 9969. Contact booking agent Kay for block booking discounts.