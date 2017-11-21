There will be no punches pulled when the Hot Masala Comedy Show takes place at the Bat Centre on Friday, 24 November. Audiences are promised a spicy night of laughter from comedy heavyweights Bash with Tash, Neville Pillay and Masood Boomgaard.

The Hot Masala Comedy Show will be the first of many collaborations between the trio heading into the festive season. All three comics offer vastly different approaches to the joke business.

Bash with Tash is acclaimed for her off-the-cuff unscripted style of comedy that involves heaps of audiences interaction making for countless roll-in-the-aisles-with-laughter moments and ensures that no two shows of hers are same.

The self-styled Langara Queen shot to fame through her viral videos which have built her a fanbase locally and abroad. She is celebrated for her candid approach to everything from dating to family life. She begins her international tour next March.

Fresh off the back of his successful Dubai and Australia tours, Masood Boomgaard is no stranger to Durban audiences, having worked the scene for the better part of a decade.

His ‘thinking man’ style of comedy sees him offering insight on almost every topic and ensuring that his content is fresh, relevant and straight from the pages of the latest newspapers.

Look out for his amazing impersonations of the likes of Donald Trump!

Completing the lineup is the legendary Neville Pillay, who never disappoints with his high energy style of comedy and ‘Indianisms’ that have made him a household name.

Pillay is hilarious in his comic explorations of Indian life, espousing on laugh out loud concepts like Indian sounding ambulances and barking dogs in Phoenix.

Expect ‘Top Dan’ to be in top form in the Hot Masala Comedy Show.

The show takes place on 24 November at 8pm at the Bat Centre, next to Wilsons Wharf. Tickets are R120 and are available from Computicket and Checkers. Call 084 664 1015 for more information.