Mining company employee Shane Wentzel, 34, who was accused of killing his wife, walked out of the Middleburg High Court on Thursday, 8 March, after the case was struck off the roll.

Wentzel was accused of killing former Chatsworth hairdresser Nisha Ravikumarie Wentzel, 34, at their Mpumalanga home in November 2017.The woman was found dead, allegedly with severe head injuries, broken ribs and signs of being beaten.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) allegedly failed to instruct the State prosecutor on the way forward with the case. Police initially ruled her death a suicide, but investigations by a private Pietermaritzburg-based forensic company and post-mortem results suggested foul play. Wentzel’s family said their legal team had advised them not to comment.