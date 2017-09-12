By Krishnee Naidoo

Beloved learner laid to rest

The parents of 10 year-old Prashantan Kristnasamy, together with the staff and learners of Hopeville Primary School are battling to come to terms with the untimely death of the Grade five boy after he was admitted to hospital on Thursday for minor surgery and passed away minutes after he was taken to the operating theatre.

A case has been registered at Durban North SAPS and police are investigating an inquest into the minor’s death.

Speaking to The Phoenix Tabloid, principal of Hopeville Primary and the appointed family spokesman, Benny Maistry said, ‘Prashantan’s parents are absolutely devastated by his sudden passing. Words cannot describe their grief at this time. The staff and learners at Hopeville Primary are also shattered by the death of this young child.”

“Prashantan was admitted to uMhlanga Hospital on Thursday and was scheduled to undergo minor surgery on his wrist. He had slipped and fallen at home over the weekend and experienced pain to his wrist thereafter. His parents took him to a doctor and a minor surgery was scheduled. Who knew this little boy would never return home?” said Maistry.

He added, “According to Prashantan’s parents, he was administered an anesthetized whilst in theatre. Shortly after, a doctor broke the tragic news to the parents that their beloved son had passed on. They were in shock at the news. The surgery had not even been undertaken.”

Responding to The Phoenix Tabloid, on the passing of the minor patient, Marc Van Heerden, general manager of Netcare uMhlanga Hospital, confirmed with sadness the passing of Prashantan whilst undergoing a surgical procedure at the hospital. “The doctors, management and staff at the hospital are devastated by Preshanthan’s unexpected passing. We have met with the Kristnasamy family and again wish to convey our deepest condolences to them. Our thoughts are with the family at this incredibly difficult time. We would like to assure the family that the doctors and nurses did everything humanly possible to save Preshanthan’s life,” added Van Heerden. “We cannot speculate on possible causes and naturally will be cooperating fully with the inquest proceeding. Counselling services have been provided to the Kristnasamy family as well as to staff members. Once again, our hearts go out to the Kristnasamy family for their great loss,” he said.

Maistry described Prashantan as a bright and intelligent learner who was always at the forefront of school events. “Prashantan was a star pupil. He was jovial and respected both by his educator and his peers. He was well-loved by all and will be greatly missed. He aspired to be a scientist. There is an aura of mourning that has enveloped our school and we have arranged for counselling for both staff and learners. Being their only child, his parents are grief-stricken and we wish God’s strength and peace upon them at during this difficult period in their lives,” said Maistry.