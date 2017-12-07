Home Online Publications Weekly Gazette Westville 07 Dec online Weekly Gazette Westville 07 Dec online Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter CLICK HERE to read the Weekly Gazette Westville 07 December online RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Umlazi Times 07 Dec online Weekly Gazette Central 07 Dec online South Coast News 06 Dec online MOST POPULAR Tongaat & Verulam Tabloid 19 Sep online Spectecular day on the bike in Xtreme MTB challenge Phoenix Tabloid 17 Oct online Housing saga wreaks havoc Load more HOT NEWS Mayor’s 356 day report back Brothers, friends killed in highway crash Facebook hate speech matter set for trial Pinetown iZindaba 31 Oct online