Home Online Publications Weekly Gazette Central 16 Nov online Weekly Gazette Central 16 Nov online Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter CLICK HERE to read the Weekly Gazette Central 16 Nov Online RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Weekly Gazette Glenwood 17 Nov online eThekwini Times 17 Nov online Umlazi Times 16 Nov online MOST POPULAR The question is: Why? Grandad’s quick reflexes saves ‘miracle baby’ Mrs India SA 2017 to be crowned at glittering Sibaya pageant Armed gang robs business during pension pay-out Load more HOT NEWS Teen fatally stabbed in ‘love triangle’ Women’s rights are human rights ‘One herd, one quest’ Ward 31 budget sparks petition