December just got infinitely more exciting with the arrival of the first ever Comics and Gaming Expo Durban or CAGED. Hordes of video game and comic book fanatics are expected to converge on Durban’s BAT Centre from 22-24 December for the 3 day gaming and superhero jamboree.

Visitors can look forward to unlimited fun and excitement and test out their video gaming skills against friends and peers in three massive, open to all, tournaments in the disciplines of FIFA 18, Tekken 7 and Injustice. The FIFA 18 tournament is officially endorsed and is expected to be one of the biggest FIFA tournaments staged in KZN.

All tournaments will take place across the 3 days with winners expected to walk away with big prizes. Casual gamers are also welcome at the event and can enjoy gaming in a ‘free play’ area designed for enthusiasts just looking forward to messing about for a few hours and socialising. There will also be a retro arcade gaming area for the ìballiesî who want a bit of nostalgia. The event will also comprise a retail component where vendors will trade niche items like superhero collectables, comics and other interesting paraphernalia.

For the true comic fanatics, there’s the cosplay competition that will no doubt be a highlight for many. Expect to bump into few Avengers, Batmans, Supermans and Villains over the weekend as cosplayers compete to see whocan construct the best costumes. There will

even be a cosplay party on 23 December, following the tournament finales which is likely to be a unique experience.

“Caged came about because we found that Durban misses out on all the exciting events, particular when it comes to gaming and comic book genres. There’s a huge community of people here who want to get together and share their common interests and that’s what Caged exciting,” says Nishyl Pillay, co-founder of Caged. “This is the inaugural event, but the interest has been fantastic so far. We hope to see everyone who enjoys gaming, comics or cosplay there. It’s not so much about competition as it is about having the most amazing time ever.”

CAGED takes place 22- 24 December, 10am-10pm daily. Tickets start at R150 for a full day pass and R250 for a 3 day pass. Tickets are available at Computicket/Checkers. Call/Whatsapp 084 664 1015 for more info.